Kiara Advani to Tara Sutaria: 3 Times actresses picked out plunging neckline blouses with their lehengas

Plunging blouses are all the rage right now and here are our top 3 favourites. Check it out
11325 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani to Tara Sutaria: 3 Times actresses picked out plunging neckline blouses with their lehengas Kiara Advani to Tara Sutaria: 3 Times actresses picked out plunging neckline blouses with their lehengas
A blouse is one of the most essential part of a desi outfit. Whether it's a saree or a lehenga, blouses and silhouettes of this garment can make or break the look. Over the last few years celebs are obsessing over lehengas and especially this one kind of blouse with plunging necklines. The deep-V neckline has been a celeb favourite and here are 3 celebs who swear by them. 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani stole our hearts with her classic black lehenga. While the lehenga was a plain one, it was the sleeveless plunging neckline blouse that stole the show. She let her blouse and the neckline do the talking and pulled her hair back in a ponytail. 

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria on the other hand picked out an embellished Anita Dongre number. While there was a lot going on with the outfit and the jewellery, the plunging neckline added a modern touch to the look. The neckline is also great for when you need to have all eyes on the jewellery and Tara did just that! 

Anushka Sharma

Saving the best for last, we have Anushka Sharma who picked out a Sabyasachi lehenga and styled it with a plunging blouse. The designer is known for her plunging necklines in traditional outfits and Anushka definitely nailed it to the T. Just like Tara, she let her jewellery do the talking and the neckline made sure all eyes were on the jewellery. 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

