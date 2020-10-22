Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria to Katrina Kaif: Unusual blouse design inspiration for this festive season 

With the festive season coming up, here are all the fun yet unusual ways in which you can style your blouses.

With the festive season here in full blast, everybody wants to look their best. When it comes to ethnic looks, nothing does it quite like lehengas and sarees. And one staple that goes with both, are blouses.

While the outfit as a whole is all about the glam, nothing catches the eye more than an unusual blouse design. Looking for new blouse designs to take inspiration from this festive season? Bollywood divas have you covered!

Kiara Advani

Sporting one of the most stylish looks so far, Kiara picked out a strapless blouse to go with her colourful lehenga. With loads of embroidery and colourful work on it, Kiara Advani's strapless bustier blouse is perfect for those who want to experiment with their outfits and take a little risk this festive season.

Tara Sutaria

For your saree or lehenga, nothing better if you want to opt for something risqué but aren't too sure about a strapless blouse, Tara Sutaria's bralette-style blouse is your safest bet. It accentuates your figure while also doing its job!



If playing it safe is key, nothing better than a full-sleeve blouse like Katrina's to do the trick. It is modern, covers up the body making it perfect for fall and looks comfortable and elegant. Sport it with a lehenga or saree for a contemporary look.



Want a trendier take on your simple blouse? Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt's number which bore a statement collar and ruffle sleeves. The contemporary silhouette was fresh and gave the Bollywood actress a young look. Paired with a pastel skirt, we think this was one of the freshest looks we've seen recently.



If you are all for a simple, subtle look, Shraddha Kapoor has you covered! The actress picked out a simple design with cut sleeves and a v-neckline that she styled with a baby pink lehenga. For a more glam look like her's, pick out a silver material to glitter and stand out from the crowd!

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira Kapoor who is proving to be quite the fashionista, picked out a ruffle blouse to wear with her saree. Her cut sleeve blouse bore a simple v neckline and an unusual dramatic ruffle pattern around her neck for an unusual yet stunning look.

Which Bollywood blouse style is your favourite among them all? Comment below and let us know.

