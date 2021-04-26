Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria to Shraddha Kapoor: Dainty pink lehengas PERFECT for bridesmaids at summer weddings

As a bridesmaid, it is your first duty to not outshine the bride. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't deck up and look your best. Here are some pretty pink lehengas to take inspiration from for intimate summer weddings.

While weddings have become more intimate, nobody has said glamming up to celebrate isn't allowed. While all eyes are meant to be on the bride and groom, bridesmaids too deserve a fair share of attention. And what better colour than a light, peachy or pastel pink for the perfect bridesmaid attire?

Need inspiration on what to wear as a bridesmaid for a summer wedding? We have you covered!

Kiara Advani

Take inspiration from Kiara Advani's rose-pink Manish Malhotra ensemble. We love how she picked an unusual full-sleeve blouse with heavy silver embellishments for a chic look. Add some swag to your outfit by throwing on a pair of aviators and pulling your hair neatly back into a low ponytail.

Tara Sutaria

Not a fan of too much shimmer? Tara Sutaria's Punit Balana lehenga should be your pick. We love the pastel tone that screams summer and the crushed effect makes it look like you're not trying too hard while giving it a boho touch. Don't forget to accessorise with heavy earrings like Tara did!



Want to make a subtle statement? Shraddha Kapoor's floral embellished lehenga is the right choice. We love the detailing on her lehenga and how Kapoor styled it with a simple blouse and sheer dupatta thrown over. Subtle makeup and a simple hairdo ought to complete the look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Florals are never a bad idea when it comes to Indian outfits. If you don't want to go over-the-top, Janhvi Kapoor's full sleeve blouse and flared floral Sabyasachi skirt is the perfect pick. It doesn't grab too many eyeballs, is elegant and spells sophistication at the same time.



We can't ever end a pink lehenga list without Alia on it. The diva can't get enough of the shade, and why should she? It looks so good on her! For a more millennial bridesmaid look, Alia Bhatt's lehenga is a perfect choice. She paired the floral number with a matching cut-sleeve ruffle blouse and a striking potli.

Which pink lehenga are you going to take inspiration from for your bridesmaid look? Comment below and let us know.

