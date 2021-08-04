Kiara Advani in a Torani sheer organza saree showed us how to go gaga for green; Yay or Nay?

Sarees always make big news and when it has floral printed on it, it’s a pretty party. If sarees are a forever mood, you’ll see yourself looking for excuses to wear them even without an event lined up. For that selfie, we guess? They’re all about a feel-good vibe and a trusty pick that oozes unparalleled elegance and looks heavenly always. We have a new inspiration for your saree-style game to binge on, it has to do with intriguing hues and a star who made it look endlessly beautiful.

Actress Kiara Advani is on a promotion spree for her upcoming movie due to release this month. While a white gown and neon pantsuit was also her favoured choices but sarees are winning right now and how! While the one she donned last week was a sequin embroidered drape, yesterday she was seen in Torani’s pear green organza saree and lime green printed sleeveless blouse. Tis’ the season to go green, we guess? It’s a sartorial success and you know a celeb has given it a nod.

Kiara’s sheer saree was designed with aari work in white close to the hemline and borders. It also entailed scalloped borders that effortlessly complemented the attire. Stylist Eka Lakhani clubbed it with rose boota backless choli that was crafted with pink piping that gave it an enhanced look. To seal her ethnic look, Aprajita Toor’s footwear, silver jhumkas, pink bangles, and a silver ring were all given a vote. Doing what she always does best by choosing the right amount of glam, Kiara’s low bun hairdo, matte skin, kohl-rimmed eyes, flushed cheeks, soft pink eyeshadow, perfectly drawn eyebrows and glossy pink pout was an absolute winner for us.

What are your thoughts about this saree? Let us know in the comments below.

