Kiara Advani is a true fan of all white ensembles and has managed to pull it off in almost every style

The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani is a fan of all-white ensembles and we are here with enough proof!
Mumbai
Kiara Advani is a true fan of all white ensembles and has managed to pull it off in almost every style
Kiara Advani has managed to become a talk of the town ever since the release of her film, Kabir Singh. Since then, all eyes have been on her while we are here closely monitoring her stunning style and gorgeous dresses. So, as we are craving new fashion but not getting any courtesy of the pandemic, we thought to take a look back and found Kiara’s love for white ensembles with enough proof!

We’ll start with her glamorous attires and go all the way down to her casual-chic looks. This white bodycon number with a sleek bun and cut out details tuned a lot of heads and we’re the true witness of this!

Moving on, her love for both bodycon and white was taken to another level with this frilly strapless creation.

If you want some inspiration to rock summer co-ords in style, this look is here to serve the right inspiration!

If you have a party to attend and don’t know what to wear, Kiara’s birthday attire is the right choice for you!

When we talk about white, it’ll be bad on our part to not mention this chikankari kurta with sunglasses and silver jewellery!

Adding to our list is this quirky take on athleisure clothing making it one of our favourite casual looks by the diva!

Lastly, we’d like to mention this gorgeous kurta set with impeccable makeup and minimal accessories!

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

