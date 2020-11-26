  1. Home
Kiara Advani turns into the ultimate golden girl in a Manish Malhotra saree: Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani turns to metallic shades as she steals the show in a gold saree. Check it out
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: November 26, 2020 04:39 pm
Celebrities especially in Bollywood are always open to experimentation even when it means picking outfits out of their comfort zones. From red carpets to industry event, they are always exploring new style horizons and we are definitely not complaining! It's the age of minimalism but looks like the Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani likes the idea of 'more is more'. The actress who shared a series of pictures on Instagram looked radiant as ever as she chose to go all out in metallics. 

In what appears to be a pre-stiched saree by Manish Malhotra, Ms Advani looks like she's here to steal the show. The gold (yes, gold!) sequinned saree was clearly a statement on its own. The saree bore a pleated skirt with a dupatta like a pallu that was draped over her shoulders. She styled it with a matching strappy blouse that showed enough of her toned midriff. As we said, the saree was a statement in its own but it was the makeup and hair that added that extra bit of oomph and glamour quotient to the look.

Ms Advani took matters into her own hand as she let her long brunette mane down in soft, bouncy curls that perfectly framed her face. For her makeup she chose to keep things glamorous with soft smokey eyes, perfectly contoured cheekbones, brushed in brows and loads of highlighter. She completed the look with neutral-toned lips and an embellished black clutch in her hand. 

We are quite a fan of the look, especially the hair and makeup! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

