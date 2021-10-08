Kiara Advani is the ultimate GOLDEN girl: 5 Times the actress glittered in gold outfits

After delivering back to back hits with Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and most recently Shershaah, there's no stopping Kiara Advani. Along with receiving critical acclaim for her performances, she has managed to steal our attention with her noteworthy looks. In a few years, she has made some commendable statements in sarees, shararas, lehengas and dresses in every colour there is and she looked fabulous every time. But what suits her the most? Gold!

That's right, this Laxmii star shines the brightest in gold outfits and unsurprisingly, her wardrobe is full of ultimate golden wear. You name it, and we can guarantee that she has it and that includes gold beachwear as well. And thus, we have brought about a list where we caught this bubbly actress in gold ensembles.

Kiara set the internet ablaze when Miss Advani shared this picture on her Instagram handle. She was draped in a gold sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra that came with a strappy blouse showing off her toned midriff. As this saree itself made a statement of its own, she decided to skip the accessories except for the embellished clutch. Bouncy waves, soft smokey eyes, contoured cheeks and neutral lips completed her glamorous avatar. Perfect for a cocktail party.

For one of her birthday celebrations, Kiara again decked up in a gold dress by Hervé Léger. She revealed her stylish self in this strappy bodycon dress that added to the glitz and glamour of the night. Deciding to keep all things gold, she chose gold peep-toe Louboutin heels embellished with beads and metallic gold bracelets. Dewy makeup and blushed cheeks rounded off her birthday look.

At Akash and Shloka Ambani's engagement party back in 2018, Kiara turned to a heavy golden lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla naturally drawing all eyes to her. It featured a heavy flowing skirt, a cut-out blouse with a sheer dupatta. Covered with gota patti work, it added a modern touch to her ethnic avatar. She wore oversized gold earrings and bangles to round off her look. Curls, smokey eyes and a red pout completed her look for the night.

A golden gown seemed like the perfect addition to her wardrobe. Kiara wore this gold number by Nicolas Jebran that showed off her enviable curves. The gown featured power shoulders, a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The sequinned fabric was ruched at the side giving us a peek of her toned legs. She styled her long mane into centre-parted waves and glammed up in shimmery eye shadow, heavily blushed cheeks and a berry-toned lip shade.

For her off-duty looks as well, Kiara doesn't shy away from her deep-seated love for gold. Because Kiara always likes to dress up as a true diva. The Kabir Singh actress chose a metallic gold jacket that she layered with an all-white ensemble for her airport look with Balenciaga sneakers and Ahikoza's Junya's tote bag. Although she kept it simple, she totally rocked this chic look.

Which of Kiara's golden avatar did you like most? Let us know in the comments.

