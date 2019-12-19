Kiara Advani is the ultimate golden girl in a trendy ensemble by Dhruv Kapoor; Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani promotes her new movie, Good Newwz in a gold jacket that clearly has our heart. Check it out.

Kiara Advani has clearly been on a roll ever since her movie, Kabir Singh hit the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. Ever since the big hit, the actress has been making sure she take up big projects and Good Newwz, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah are some of them. While she has been clearly aceing at her work front, the actress is also making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story actress made sure all eyes were on her. She proved to be the ultimate golden girl in a trendy attire by Dhruv Kapoor as she stepped out for the promotional events of her new movie, Good Newwz. For the day out, the actress opted for a long oversized shirt with graphic typography in the front and paired it up with sheer leggings. She then styled the look with a pair of thigh-high boots that added the extra oomph to the look.

Adding to it all, she made sure all eyes were on her as she opted for a cropped gold jacket and layered the shirt with it. The Kabir Singh actress made sure all the attention was on her outfit as she pulled her hair back into a ponytail. Next, she glammed up for the look with filled-in brows, flawless base, classic winged eyeliner and neutral-toned lips.

