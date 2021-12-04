Kiara Advani vibrant looks in monochromatic ensembles are perfect for this wedding season; Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani has raised her bar in fashion experimenting with daring style choices. The diva has been rocking some chic outfits and her Instagram feed shares enough proof on how well she can slay both ethnic and western outfits. Her collection of lehengas and shararas have been our go-to guide for any traditional ceremonies as they own the charm and grace with a playful spirit of vibrant colours. Cheering up our gloomy winter mood, Kiara’s recent photoshoot in monochromatic ethnic ensembles have upped our spirits in getting Shaadi ready in vibrant hues. Scroll to decode her glam avatar.

Sharara Set

The Kabir Singh actress rocks shararas like no other. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her three-piece set from Ritika Mirchandani consisted of a V neck blouse, sharara pants with a yellow waistband and a heavily embroidered sheer coat with shoulder pads. The metallic details of her mellow yellow number made her shine and sparkle like a star. To balance the bling, she opted for minimal jewellery and wore a layered diamond necklace and stud earrings featuring emerald stone, both from Diamantina Fine Jewels. Her stunning look was completed with glam makeup featuring red glossy lips, dewy face, groomed brows, falsies and thick-lined eyelids. She set her blow-dried hair in waves.

Mirror-worked Lehenga

Kiara Advani looked absolutely stunning in her pink Arpita Mehta lehenga that bore the designer’s signature mirror work and cowrie work details in abundance. Her gorgeous ensemble featured a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and a jacket-like illusion made with the shell-work design. Netted dupatta and floral embroidered skirt brought an expensive feel to her ethnic style. Eka Lakhani styled the look with pearl embellished bangles and a statement-making choker necklace from Anmol Jewellers. Sleek centre-parted hairdo, blushed cheeks and glossy pink lips rounded off her stunning look.

Which monochromatic ethnic look of the diva do you like the best? Would you take inspiration from her vibrant looks for your upcoming wedding; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Nora Fatehi proved white outfits are the coolest and fabulous to ever exist