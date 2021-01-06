Kiara Advani is a water baby and here are all the times her beach wardrobe stole the show

From bikinis to backless dresses, Kiara Advani surely has a thing for a beachy wardrobe and we have enough proof!

The past year has been a dud when it comes to fashion and from what it looks like, celebrities are making the most of the lost time with their stunning vacation pictures. Kiara Advani is our recent favourite as she vacation pictures are taking the internet by a storm. The actress surely knows her way around bikinis and floral maxis and here are our top 5 looks by the diva.

Bikinis and Kiara Advani are surely a match made in heaven and while the actress has often shown off her curvy frame in bikinis but her recent wardrobe from the Maldives trip with rumoured beau . The actress surely left the world in awe as she picked up a grey bandeau bikini and styled it with an oversized lemon yellow shirt that was left open. Clearly, a winner when it comes to toping all the vacation wardrobes!

Talking about her Maldives trip, the actress served yet another look and this one surely makes sure all eyes are on her. Ms Advani opted for a skimpy printed number in red and covered half of her body in a wrapped up red sarong. With a scarf covering her beachy waves and a pair of sunglasses hiding most of her face, the actress smiled her way through the island.

While bikinis dominated most of her vacation wardrobe, she surely took things a notch higher by opting for the right dresses to steal the show. This backless wonder was surely a winner as she accessorised it with a hat while her beachy waves brushed her bareback.

While mini dresses have been her favourite for quite a while, it’s her printed strappy maxis that make for the perfect piece for the occasion. The actress knows her way around wearing the perfect outfits on the beach and this effortless number has our heart.

Lastly, we have our this classic black bikini on our list which clearly is a safe yet stunning choice for the perfect beach wardrobe. The actress amped it up with a Christian Dior Visor making it quite an expensive look for the beach.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Ananya Panday's vacation wardrobe ranges from floral bikinis to lots of tie dye & we are LUSTING over it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×