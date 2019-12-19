Kiara Advani wears her Massimo Dutti pantsuit with a white button down and black tie & we aren’t sure

Now the diva plans on ending her year on a major high as she will soon be seen in Dharma Production's Good Newwz. Kiara is busy with the promotions of her film.

There is absolutely no denying that 2019 was a blessing for a lot of actors. In the long list, we have Kiara Advani who is standing all confident and tall. The stunner's first item song, First Class went on to become a major chartbuster instantly making it to most of the clubs. Then she featured in the blockbuster hit Kiabir SIngh, co-starring . The film faced enough criticism from one section of the society but was equally loved from the other half.

Now the diva plans on ending her year on a major high as she will soon be seen in Dharma Production's Good Newwz. Kiara is busy with the promotions of her film. Advani stepped out wearing a Massimo Dutti pantsuit. Her look included a double breasted blazer which she teamed up with a pair of flared pants, a crisp white button down and a black tie. She styled her look with a messy ponytail, golden studded earrings, brown smokey eyes and a pink lip.

While we do like the pantsuit, we think the white button down and tie just makes it look too random. We really wish they'd have styled the look a little better and made it more fun. The makeup too looks completely off.

Good Newwz features , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in leading roles. The movie is all set to release on December 27th.

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani's outfit? Are you liking her promotional wardrobe? Comment below and let us know.

