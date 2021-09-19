Kiara Advani in a white sports bra and tie dye pants goes all luxe with a Gucci tote bag; Yay or Nay?

The keyword to Kiara Advani’s style has always been cool. She often introduces us to the enduring allure of athleisure wear, but she’s been a queen who’s got a fail-proof style in every department. From her arm candies to shoes, you’ll have your eyes set on endless things worn by the Kabir Singh actress. Check out this natty look!

We’ve noticed one thing, no matter the season, Kiara has her heart placed closely on tie-dye outfits. From sweatshirts to pants, she makes the quirky number look timeless with a dash of oomph. The result has all been striking. Seen last night in a white sports bra and high-waisted blue and white joggers, this is a chic inspiration for a gym fanatic. She wrapped a grey sweatshirt around her waist to add up to the minute spin. Our recent obsession has been her pastel blue Gucci Diana mini tote bag the star has been making rounds with. The leather bag entails bamboo handles with neon orange belt shapers. Guess what? It costs Rs. 1,95,291.75 and here’s another plush bag we’re ready to punch up our closet with. Because who doesn’t love anything that says chic every single second?

To round off her look, she opted for gold strappy flats and a blue mask. With her hair open and eyebrows groomed, you can pin this look as emulate-worthy all week.

What are your views about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

