Kiara Advani's arm candy collection is on our wishlist: ALL her luxury bags we can't get enough of

Kiara Advani lights up the screen every time she is on it. But the actress has another passion on the side lines - collecting luxury bags. Check out the actress' collection!

When it comes to accessories, girls just can't seem to have enough shoes and handbags. Things aren't much different for Good Newwz actress Kiara Advani who can't seem to get enough of designer handbags. She knows how to dress them up and down, based on the event she is attending. She also has a few personal favourites that she loves to repeat with her outfits. Luxury brand Dior seems like her personal favourite for she has two of them. Check out her favourite collection of bags that we can't stop drooling over.

A bag that spells chic, is her black Dior saddle bag that she likes to wear as a crossbody bag as well as a belt bag. At the airport, while on vacation, she has been spotted with this bag multiple times making us believe this bag makes it to the top of her list.

A close second, would be her Dior took tote that she carries everywhere - while out and about, running errands, to the airport, in and out of the gym and even brunches.

Another tote that she loves and has two of, is Givenchy! The bag is reversible and she has sported it in both the colours - blue and silver, on multiple occasions.

Speaking of totes, seems like Advani is a huge fan of the roomy bag. With a modern silhouette and the new logo, Kirara has been spotted with the leather Valentino tote bag too, multiple times, making for the perfect addition to her athleisure look.

But it's not just big bags. Like a true accessory lover, she has them in all colours and sizes. Case-in-point, this bright poppy pink Chanel crossbody bag. It is sure to add life into even the most dull outfits and Kiara thinks so too!

Another crossbody that she loves to wear as a belt bag, is the quilted leather one in white with gold and pearl hardware attached to it. While it does look chic, the Chanel number also doubles as a party look and can elevate any outfit.

A follower of raging trends as well, Kiara made sure she got her hands on a YSL crossbody bag with a chain handle and tassel, in a dull gold shade. It makes for the perfect bag to bank up for a night of clubbing while out and about in town!

Having a luxury handbag collection without a Louis Vuitton seems incomplete almost. To complete her collection, Kiara made sure to splurge on a monogrammed LV in the form of a mini backpack. It is small enough to carry on vacation but big enough to fit all essentials into!

Which of them is your favourite? What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani's bag collection? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Pinkvilla

