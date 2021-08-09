Kiara Advani's backless Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor's sharara set is perfect for a Haldi ceremony: Yay or Nay?

Off late, Kiara Advani has been digging desi looks. The diva has given them a stamp of her approval by opting for everything from glamorous sharara sets to lehengas and sarees for different events and occasions. Her outfits have come in handy by giving us all the inspiration we need for the upcoming festive season.

An ardent fan of sharara sets, Ki picked out yet another one for an event. The Kabir Singh actress made a strong case for sunshine hues in a bright yellow kurta and sharara set by designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Kiara's kurta featured detailed colourful floral embroidery and ended at her thighs. The halter-neck kurta was held together with a simple string as she showed off the backless number. She paired this with a pair of white sharara pants with minimal pink and gold embroidery and a heavily embroidered border. A pair of simple blue and oxidised silver earrings accessorised this look.

The Good Newwz star's makeup also deserves its due credit here. Done by Lekha Gupta, Kiara's face had a dewy glow to it. A flawless base, lots of highlighter, rosy cheeks, cotoured cheekbones, neutral-tone lips completed this look. Furthermore, her centre-parted locks were styled into messy waves and added a touch of glamour to this look.

We love Kiara's mustard yellow outfit and think it would be perfect for a Haldi ceremony this upcoming wedding season. It would also be the perfect outfit to wear to a festive event.

What are your thoughts? Do you like Kiara's look? Comment below and let us know.

