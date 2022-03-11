Kiara Advani's bedazzled skirt & denim jacket combo with neon heels is perfect to beat the heat: Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani has managed to make a statement no matter what outfit she wears. The actress who has a lineup of films this year has been giving us one chic look after another. The 29-year-old actress who recently had a blast at her sister's wedding gave us yet another outfit that we think is perfect for summer.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actress was clad in head-to-toe H&M, featuring a casual purple graphic printed tee that was pulled into a knot at her waist. She styled this with a high-waist denim mini skirt with embellishments lined all over it. The Good Newwz actress topped this off with a matching denim blue jacket with matching embellished patterns over the sleeves of the outfit.

To accessorise, the actress sported layered necklaces in silver to match the embellishments on her outfit and a statement silver pair of hoop earrings. A pair of bright and funky neon heels in a neon shade rounded off this look as the Kabir Singh star struck a pose.

Kiara's makeup game was relatively simple. with filled-in brows, defined eyes, blush on the apples of her cheeks and glossy lips all visible thanks to her hair pulled back into a half-up ponytail.

Kiara's simple and fuss-free outfit is perfect to beat the heat in. It is equal parts stylish and comfortable and also gives her a girl-next-door kind of look that we love!

What are your thoughts on Kiara's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

