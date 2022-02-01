Kiara Advani's breezy blue kurta set is the PERFECT pick to beat the heat in for a casual day out: Yay or Nay?

Like Kiara Advani's acting, her sense of style too has developed and it seems like she's finally reached a place where she lets her personality resonate through her outfits. From comfortable and colourful athleisure to breezy ethnic outfits and structured pieces, she's pulled it all off, and flawlessly done so in the last year. Earlier today, the actress was spotted heading out for meetings in the city and we're taking note of her easy-breezy look for summer.

The Shershaah actress made the blues her go-to choice in a simple sleeveless short blue kurta. She styled this with matching blue palazzo pants that featured a lace hemline. A pastel blue semi-sheer dupatta was the selling point of this outfit. It featured floral applique work in lace all over the dupatta, with a detailed white lace hem and white tassels on the edges.

To accessorise this ethnic look, the 29-year-old picked out a pair of drop earrings in a lavender hue and completed her outfit with a pair of transparent heels that showed off her perfectly pedicured feet with pink nails. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner to one side while filled-in brows, flushed cheeks and pink lips completed this off-duty look.

The pastel hue of Kiara's outfit really complemented her skin tone and enhanced her glow, we think and loved how she pulled off the simple number with elegance!

What are your thoughts on Kiara's blue kurta look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 6 Times Deepika Padukone owned the red carpet in tulle dresses