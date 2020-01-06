Kiara Advani's casual off duty airport look is here to stay and costs a WHOPPING amount

The actress who was last seen in Good Newwz picked out a comfortable and casual off-duty look that cost quite a whopping amount!

Kiara Advani is one actress who has been stealing the spotlight recently. Post her Kabir Singh success where she starred opposite , the actress has also received praise for her role in Good Newwz where she stars opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. She seems to have garnered a massive fan following in just a short span of time!

The actress has also been making some interesting fashion choices off late. Spotted at the airport, Advani picked out the ultimate and most comfortable off-duty look. Kiara picked out a crisp white Balenciaga hoodie that she paired with simple classic black leggings and knee-length boots. To accessorise, she picked out the current favourite handbag - a monochrome black and white stripe bag by Off-White which featured a bright yellow strap.

A clean and flawless base and her hair styled into loose curls, the actress looked simple at the airport.

While she did focus on keeping it comfortable, Kiara's outfit also together also costed a bomb! While her Balenciaga hoodie cost 650 Euros or Rs. 52,404, it was her bag that stole the show. The off-white number costs a whopping 1,140 USD or Rs. 82,103. Her entire outfit put together cost quite a bomb of Rs. 1,34,507 which makes it quite a lot to wear an outfit just at the airport!

Nonetheless, Advani looked great in the ultimate and comfortable off-duty look. What are your thoughts on Kiara's look? Comment below and let us know.

