Kiara Advani's casual look in an Alexander McQueen tee and white shorts is all things love; Yay or Nay?

Just making tee time the best ever as always is Kiara Advani. Not too many days before we spotted her in a Dolce & Gabbana t-shirt and now there's another addition. It's always in the styling for us and looks like she has one established well. T-shirts are getting all the love now but definitely not without shorts that compliment. Keep classic hues by your side every day and you're good to ace your casual looks.

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress has had her trials with this combo which is now her go-to. Is it your time to wear these everywhere? We doubt you'd complain, this cool look can totally get your approval. Looks like a potential winning look to your eyes, yeah? It sure does for us. Photographed this morning, Kiara rocked an all-white look peppered with red and grey which altogether didn't seem flashy to our eyes. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starlet rocked a casual look in an Alexander McQueen t-shirt which featured a red heart graphic print further outlined with a black scalloped border.

This had drop shoulders, crew neck, and short sleeves for details that complete it. Kiara teamed this tee with white shorts which bore frayed hems. Comfy for sure, weather apt, we're not sure. But, you'd use a jacket or pants to help you out if the weather seems too gloomy. She also wore double-strapped white flip-flops and carried her grey Christian Dior tote bag which takes too many tours with Kiara often. The actress kept her hair untied and had her eyebrows filled in which rounded off her entire look for the day.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ananya Panday in Manish Malhotra & Ritika Mirchandani outfits defines desi glam on a royal note; Yay or Nay?