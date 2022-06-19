Kiara Advani's casual style in a co-ord set and denim-on-denim look straight up cool; Yay or Nay?

Hands up if the thought of a casual style doesn't tire your mind even for a minute. As exciting as always, we're convinced that we're here for Kiara Advani's latest game. It's hard to keep up with outfit changes that do not seem to stop given Jugjugg Jeeyo's movie promotions. She's working and slaying at both which gives fashion an obvious space. So, if a lunch outing or a trip is on your mind, get ready with this guide as a reference.

Summer brought some cool things for us to obsess over. A case in point is right here. Save the hate you may be already spewing on the arrival of monsoon. Yesterday Kiara was seen in a coordinated set from The Clothing Factory. She picked out an oversized button-up shirt which had the ombre effect as seen due to the blend of yellow and white. This was tied into a knot to make for a cropped number. Further styled with flared jeans that had frayed hems, the 29-year-old sealed off her OOTD with sunnies, kicks, and a white mini-textured handbag.

Next up is her airport look, seen this morning, Kiara went for a super high-on-denim look. She picked out a blue jacket which she wore over a tucked-in white top and aced these with skinny-fit jeans which featured frayed hems and a few ripped details. The starlet accessorised her look with a Christian Dior grey tote bag, black sunnies, and neutral-toned stilettos. Her hair was styled ultra-sleek and her makeup followed a minimal charm.

Which look is your most favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

