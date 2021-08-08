Kiara Advani's chevron JJ Valaya lehenga & polki earrings combo make for a STRIKING cocktail look: Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani has been making waves across not just the film industry but the fashion world as well, off late. Be it her expensive luxury designer handbags, athleisure outfits, fusion looks or desi outfits, the Good Newwz star has managed to win fashionistas over with almost no effort!

Taking the internet by storm, Kiara Advani stepped out for an event with an impactful look. The Lust Stories actress was seen in a contemporary printed JJ Valaya Couture lehenga that featured a striking chevron print in black and white. The lehenga bore a thick gold border with subtle red accents. She paired this with a black bralette-style blouse with a plunging neckline and the same chevron print on the hem.

Taking the contemporary route, Kiara's stylist, Eka Lakhani added a tan statement belt to her skirt with the designer's signature gold buckle. Kiara's accessories were kept to a minimum with a pair of polki earrings with blue accents and a matching ring. Furthermore, Kaira's hair was neatly pulled back into a sleek low ponytail, held together with a gold clutch and silk rope binding her hair.

The Kabir Singh star's makeup also deserves some appreciation. Done by Lekha Gupta, a simple flawless base covered up minimal blemishes on Ki's skin. Topped off with rose-tinted cheeks, contoured cheekbones, highlighter, kohl-lined eyes filled-in brows and glossy pink lips, the makeup complimented her outfit perfectly with a simple black bindi topping off her look.

We love Kiara's striking look and think it is the perfect outfit to make a statement in for a cocktail party this wedding season.

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

