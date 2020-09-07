  1. Home
Kiara Advani's chic off duty look is a simple white ganji: 3 Ways she styled the wardrobe staple 

The actress manages to ace all her casual looks with just one simple piece of clothing - the white ganji. Take a look at how seamlessly she styles it.
20188 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani's chic off duty look is a simple white ganji: 3 Ways she styled the wardrobe staple 
One of the queens of casual outfits, Kiara Advani's style is always on point. The Kabir Singh actress has managed to turn heads and make eyes pop with her fashion choices. Be it the red carpet or the airport, Kiara has always brought her A-game to the venue. 
One basic wardrobe staple that we have realised the actress can't do without, is simple white ganjis. They make for the ultimate off-duty look for Kiara and she has many of the same pieces that she styles differently. Take a look at the 3 times she styled them. 

Heading out from a meeting, Kiara looked comfortable yet chic in a pair of grey sweatpants that she topped off with a simple white ganji. Her hair bore streaks of grey and she accessorised her look with a cap, blue tote bag and open-toe sliders. Minimal makeup completed her look. 

Kiara Advani's next off-duty look consisted of a simple white noodle-strap tank top that she tucked neatly into holographic baggy pants, making for quite a cool street style look. White sneakers and her favourite Dior book tote completed the actress's look. Her hair was blow-dried to perfection and minimal blush pink cheeks completed her look. 

Making the airport her runway, Kiara opted for yet another variation of the white ganji, this time with a small zipper. She styled the basic piece of clothing with a red tracksuit, with the jacket tied around her waist. A black bag and sliders completed her airport look. 

Which of the three outfits are you going to try out? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :pinkvilla

