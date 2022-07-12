Kiara Advani's cool airport look in an Alexander Wang hoodie styled with Stella is goals; Yay or Nay?

Summer has taught us so much about fashion, monsoon still feels the same. More like there seems to be no difference. Crop tops are still making hearts race and regardless of what we should most-look at this season, i.e. full-sleeved jackets, the former still holds dear to many. As cosy travels are still on our bucket list, we're looking at Kiara Advani's latest airport outfit. With this stylish move made, you're right on track to sitting as the coolest on the flight.

The JugJugg Jeeyo actress is busy globe-trotting and this phase looks majorly fashionable. Spotted always in something statement-making, offbeat accessories, or luxe bags looks like her code is to do it right and make it count. Dressed to make a sporty-wow impression yet again, Kiara picked out an Alexander Wang black velvet cropped hoodie which had short sleeves, drawstring detail, and an embroidered logo tape attached to its hem. The 29-year-old styled her monochrome athleisure outfit with white joggers which had an elastic waistband and a comfy fit.

Does the thought of warming up to colours excite you? You can never have too many impeccable bags, like this one. Work it easy and right as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star did with a contrasting touch of canary yellow in a Stella McCartney tote bag with gold chain-link handles and chunky Balenciaga white sneakers with an on-fleek green aesthetic which clearly stood out all chic. Kiara's sleek ponytail and matte makeup looked well put.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Ananya Panday showed us how to be a cool cargo pants girl