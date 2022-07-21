Kiara Advani's green glam day in a cowl neckline printed dress and a Lady Dior bag is goals; Yay or Nay?

It's giving goals. As far as you're sartorially concerned, you needn't fret about what's new in the fashion arena and what exactly are favourite celebrities' latest buys. News: In the world of raincoats and warm outfits, dresses haven't lost their meaning. Since time immemorial we swore by glamour, here's a dress that looks the best in our eyes. It's colourful and comfortable, dear dress, we're already manifesting to have you in our closet. Intrigued about its whereabouts? Kiara Advani, we're ready to go as green as you.

We're always here to give you lots of fashion tea and if you too are thinking of a date with this strappy ensemble in mind, let's decode how to work the same as the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress' latest OOTD. For a meeting in Mumbai, she picked out a Zara tie-dye printed tea-length dress which featured a cowl neckline and multiple hues from white, blue, and turquoise to neon green and the like placed in a slanted manner which looks like a mood-booster we need in a sea of just pastel and black outfits.

This satin dress offered a sensuous catch with a deep back and criss-cross strappy details. Does bare that back phase ever get outdated? We don't know about you but here's an assuring no from Kiara's side. We love it, girl! Her look was sealed off with white flats which bore gold embellishments and a small Lady Dior green handbag curated with lambskin and amped up with cute details such as cannage stitching, a quilted appearance, and charms that read the luxe brand's name. Kiara's hair was styled straight and she wore simple makeup, pink and too pretty!

