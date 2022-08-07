Kiara Advani's green Hinnominate blazer looks the chicest with a Bottega Veneta Jodie bag; Yay or Nay?

Blazers are something we can't live with or live without at times, isn't it? Such is the love we hold for these statement-makers. Blazers are such warm and comfy huggers some are counting seconds to cosy up and take some spiffy trips at the earliest. Nail your style for you and get that glamour rolling again with this reference. Kiara Advani is embracing the blazer babe title and to our eyes, these look impressive. When we refer to these, she rocked a similar look to the airport a few weeks ago and now there's another shot of colour therapy to note.

The word best could multiple things to us and one such definitely happens to be this blazer seen on the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress and its hue. Last night, the movie team had an at-home bash and it was the cutest with hugs and smiles that definitely lit up the room and pictures likewise. The 30-year-old showed a look so chic in a pastel green double-breasted blazer from Hinnominate which featured notched lapels, buttons, triple pockets, and a single collar. She rocked this like a cool star would do over a white top or a spaghetti top works too. Kiara tucked it inside her high-waisted shorts which bore frayed hems.

Kiara nailed her party look by flattering it with accessories such as Bottega Veneta's brown mini Jodie bag which cost approximately Rs. 150,000. The list continues with hoop earrings and Aquazzura's green embellished ankle-strap stilettos. The star's hair was styled into a pulled-back and knotted bun. She also rocked a winged eyeliner, and semi-dewy makeup with lips all pink and cute.

Is this look a YAY or NAY ? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week