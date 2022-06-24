Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo promotional looks will make you yearn for the return of fabulous summer days

Just when we thought our Friday which marks the end of working weekdays is too happy a news, there's another to excite us. Jugjugg Jeeyo is now live in theatres starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others. It's wholly yours to watch now for an equal measure of laughter and tears. Not to mention, our eyes were cemented on actress Kiara Advani's promotional looks for the same which she worked in tandem with Lakshmi Lehr and it's no revelation that none of these have failed to get max scores. Here's a look at all bold, beautiful and experimental ensembles think sharara sets, and co-ordinated outfits that wreaked a winning riot on our feeds.

The marriage of colours and prints has always looked pretty and what more could you ask for as a wedding guest? This Anita Dongre lehenga set came with a blue double-strapped printed cropped blouse teamed with a flared skirt and colourful dupatta with tasseled borders. Her desi getup was rounded off with chaandbali earrings.

Summer left without clear notice but a worthwhile investment never turns out to be futile. Kiara donned a Rishi & Vibhuti periwinkle overlay combo which brought lots of tropical prints with a halter-neck embellished bralette, high-waisted printed sharara pants, and sheer dupatta. Kiara's look was concluded with beaded tasseled drop earrings.

Skirt season, we're here to call for a return of your glam. May we see you again? off to a sangeet? Go lit with The Little Black Bow outfit featured a plunging neckline embroidered cropped sleeveless top and to pair with a draped ivory satin skirt with a knee-high slit was picked out by the starlet's stylist. A juicy touch of orange sheer cape-style jacket was further chosen and so were the ankle-strap stilettos and choker necklaces.

No co-ordinated set needs an introduction. These have seen us through summers and now monsoon if you may allow. When life gets too chic, here's how to live in it. The S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil denim strapless corset top with gold accents, contrast panels, and front zip. Tied close together with bell-bottoms, this high-on-blue OOTD with pointed-toe silver metallic pumps and hoop earrings can be yours to replicate for a brunch look.

The foodie in you is making lunch plans and what's the fashionista in you asking for? If your memo reads cool and just too cool, The Clothing Factory's oversized button-up shirt styled into a crop and flared jeans, both in ombre shades are stupendous picks. Make your ensemble look complete with tinted sunnies, multi-coloured kicks, and a mini textured bag.

If you're not big on vintage fashion, it's time to rethink now. The 29-year-old rocked a checkered printed co-ordinated combo which consisted of a sleeveless cropped shirt and straight-fit trousers with a knotted detail at the ankle. It looked best with pastel strapped stilettos and gold earrings.

Classic in ivory, today, tomorrow, and every day! Kiara's pristine ethnic look in Amrita Thakur saree also boasted a crystal beaded embellished strapless blouse. Ideal for daytime weddings, style it with an ever-loved accessory also known as jhumkas.

Trusting red never looked so comforting and better. Such a stylish duo, isn't it? The actress was seen in a printed Ridhima Bhasin printed and embroidered three-piece sharara set made with a bustier-style blouse, a long jacket, and bottoms. Style it easy with jhumkas and transparent strapped stilettos.

It's yellow and striking in here, enter: a jumpsuit. Go slay your brunch look in a monotone Mango jumpsuit with a V-neck and multiple straps placed in asymmetric patterns.

No rain can dull our moods to stand out as we go on a spree of dates. Take a white sleeveless tank top with a bodycon fit and sign off your look with paper bag trousers. Opt for accessories like black sunnies, mini earrings, and transparent strapped stilettos.

Monochrome what? Inject a sweet colour dose as seen here. Style a Victorian-inspired white ribbed knit top with pastel pink bootcut trousers and peppy it up with hot pink pointed-toe pumps.

An overdose of colours but make it tie-dye. Now, is it too vibrant to handle? Tap into a comfort style zone with this co-ordinated printed set with a shirt, untucked and sleeves rolled up. Match with flared satin trousers and you're good to go but not without your transparent strapped stilettos.

Bright days are here to outshine the gloomy ones. Translation: Your wedding guest look is sure to taste something exceptionally enticing. Choose Anushree Reddy's creation which bore a cropped blouse with cutwork detail, a cape-style jacket, and satin flared bottoms with asymmetric hems. With contrast statement earrings and transparent-strapped stilettos, you can wrap up your fusion look.

