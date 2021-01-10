Kiara Advani's lavender outfit & AFFORDABLE Boohoo knot clutch perfect for a Sunday brunch look: Yay or Nay?

The Indoo Ki Jawani actress was spotted running errands in the city yesterday. Her chic outfit and handbag caught our attention.

Kiara Advani has fast become one of the most stylish and desired actresses in the Bollywood industry today. She has shared screen space with some of the biggest actors including , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and more. The actress who recently returned from the Maldives with rumoured boyfriend , kept it chic as she was spotted in the city yesterday.

For her outing, Kaira Advani picked out a purple chiffon crop top with puff sleeves and ruffles around her square neckline. It featured abstract circular prints on it. Kiara paired this with a pair of lavender pleated high-waisted flared pants. She kept her accessories to a bare minimum with golden strappy sandals and gold hoop earrings. What caught our eye though, was her choice of clutch!

Kiara carried with her the Boohoo PU Mini Knot Handle Clutch Bag in a tan colour. The product is priced at only 16 Euros which roughly converts to Rs. 1435! Seems like Kiara managed to get her hands on the product before it went out of stock on the site.

The Laxmmi actress also kept her makeup to a bare minimum with filled-in brows and pink lips to complete her look. Poker-straight hair was all she needed to look effortlessly stylish.

We love Kiara's simple look from head to toe and believe it is chic enough to be worn for a Sunday brunch! What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

