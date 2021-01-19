Kiara Advani's love for dresses knows no bounds: 5 Times we wanted to STEAL her summer outfits

Scoring significantly in the style division, the lucky charm of Bollywood, Kiara Advani is knocking out everyone in her gorgeous dresses. Check it out here!

The actress who rose to fame with her commendable performance in MS Dhoni’s biopic has ever since been in the fashion scrutiny. Her high-spirited and perky personality resonates in her sartorial choices and we love how she makes even a casual dress look all fun and fabulous. Your wardrobe wouldn’t be complete without a corner dedicated specially for dresses that you can slip on to any occasion, no matter what. Kiara sports all kinds of dresses that give us butterflies all over. Here are some of her stunning looks that are a must-add to your wardrobe.

The actress seems to be in a very happy mode in her gorgeous blush pink dress. The one-shoulder mini dress cinched in well, highlighting the curves of the actress. We love the ruches, one-sided voluminous puffy sleeve and the overlapping details giving the dress an asymmetrical hemline. Kiara looks like a diva in slightly curled side-parted hair, kohl clad eyes and a nude lip. Steal this dress for a cocktail party or dinner date and you wouldn’t need anything more to look all glammed up!

Looking like a painting in a pretty off-shoulder dress, Kiara gives us a view of Italy but our eyes are on the floral printed mini dress. She accessorized the look with a fanny pouch bag, a fancy belt and quirky cat-eye frames. The Good Newwz actress complimented the look with simple delicate ear studs, dewy skin and basic lip balm.

Looks like Kiara Advani is in love with off-shoulder dresses. Dressed up in a black asymmetrical Urvashi Joneja midi-dress with multi-coloured floral prints, the actress shoves away gloomy vibes with her spring-ready dress. She completed her look with poker-straight hair, nude makeup and small hoop earrings.

Blending grandeur with glamour, Kiara looks stunning in this Manish Malhotra strapless clay dress here. The heavy embroidery work of red, green and white colour over grey gives it a unique charm that we wish to have. The actress completed the look with shimmery eye makeup, bright red lip and her hair pulled back into a ponytail and silver strappy heels.

Giving the essence of a classic summer dress, Kiara’s the sun-kissed floral short dress featuring a deep V neck is rising temperature in the winters. Open hair with braids in the crown region and a delicate long chain was all that it needed to spice up the look. Perfect for a brunch date or a get-together party this simple dress has got the magic to turn heads your way.

