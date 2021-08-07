Kiara Advani's new lavender look is trendy, chic and gorgeous all at the same time; Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani is recently on a roll as she’s making the most of her fashionable wardrobe. The actress has managed to look like her stunning self on many occasions but her recent looks are proving to be a winner. Right from her lime green saree to her brown co-ord set, she took things to a new level with her fashion game. Today, she’s back at it with yet another look and we’re already in awe.

For the sunny day, Kiara picked out the colour of the season - Lavender and made sure to rock it like a pro! The lavender wonder featured a shirt-like silhouette on the top with a collared neckline and long balloon sleeves. The wrapped shirt then cinched her waist while the rest flared out into a skirt. The thigh-high slit on a simple dress like hers made a show-stopping statement and took the look to a whole new level.

The slit showed off her long toned legs while the dress cropped right by her ankle. She picked out dainty jewellery that perfectly matched the soft-girl vibe that was going on. Instead of leaving her hair down, Kiara then pulled it back into a sleek ponytail. With definition around the eyes and perfectly contoured cheekbones, Kiara rounded off her look well with a gorgeous glam.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Pooja Hegde; Who wore the cropped denim co ord set from Mero Studio better?