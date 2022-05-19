Kiara Advani's pink sarees are a bright burst of energy our summer wardrobe could use

It's a universally acknowledged fact that a saree is a big winner. Celebrities in Hollywood love these too. Unlike certain trends that fail to keep its regal bar high at all times, this ensemble knows how to keep at it. When fashion and glamour collide, you get the best, and with weddings giving you all the right reasons you're secretly waiting for, if your closet calls for spruce, give it the green signal with this desi edit.

We're currently spotting pink everywhere and without trying to be dramatic may we say that this hue is the life of every occasion? It just so brightens up our day, lifts your mood, and makes you want to live it again. Been there, felt it strongly? Here are some tips to trust and try featuring Kiara Advani's ethnic streak. Who is as top-notch as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress to show you how to access all of its prettiness?

Don't want to hop on the season's rainbow mania? Skip it and go for this ultra-majestic Punit Balana fuchsia pink organza silk saree designed with Resham and dabka work as seen on borders. Eka Lakhani rounded off the starlet's look with a strappy blouse, a gorgeous necklace, and heeled kolhapuris.

Got an eye for a pretty detail? We're certain you're not over the floral print wave. If you've walked past it, make a return. right. now. The 29-year-old was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in Varun Bahl Couture's organza saree from his memory mosaic collection. So perfect with flower prints and mirror work, this saree was well-matched with a complementing bralette-style blouse. Call it to look with chunky jhumkas and rock it to a daytime wedding.

See pink, see royalty multiplied, and oh statement too. Allow it to flood you with all its charm. This Manish Malhotra chiffon creation as seen on the Good Newwz actress was clubbed with a sleeveless blouse. Now, that's beauty at its best. The colourful embroidered threadwork and sequins sure steal the show and when you give it a concluding wrap with silver jewellery, nothing like it.

Remember the tie-dye print? 2020 was all about it and if there's something that's worthy of revisiting, it's this glorious one. Look lovely this summer in this Akanksha Gajria creation. This sequin pink saree was combined with a purple blouse that had noodle straps and looks at that diamond neckpiece by Mahesh Notandass.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

