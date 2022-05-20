Kiara Advani's promotional looks for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are for the fashion soul that loves summer trends

When life gives you a Friday, hopefully, a day off too, what do you do? You reach the nearest theatre to catch what's freshly dropped. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out now. Tell us you're going to be there for its premiere, and if you're not, stay here with your eyes wide open and a few tabs on the internet. Directed by Anees Bazmee, and starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and more, you totally should binge on the chills the movie has to offer.

There's another big draw we've noticed through the weeks gone by. Kiara has been an unstoppable fashion force. The starlet's promotional looks for the movie screams all the ensembles that are examples of fabulous summer fashion say from parties to brunches and dates. All styled by Lakshmi Lehr, here's a rewind of the glam spread. Fashion fans, may you rejoice!

I spy, you spy, we all spy the spicy fit! The 29-year-old rocked an Alina Anwar Couture red mini sequin dress and topped it off with Alex Perry’s satin blazer. What isn't stunning here? Take a look at cut-outs and a plunging neckline detail. Pull off this party fit with pointed-toe pumps and do not count on other accessories unless you wish to look OTT.

What's with hot pink getting too many nods this season? From Kiara to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Maison Valentino pantsuit, this colour is trending big. Go vamp up your day with the former's co-ordinated Meshki's blazer and shorts combo. Perfect for brunch hangs, you can accessorise it up with gold statement earrings and pointed-toe pumps.

Stop and stare at silver and oh, the cut-out details as well. The diva soaked in the sequin trend again with Kalmanovich's one-shoulder maxi dress. With a single full-sleeve, midriff cut-out and the one close to the neckline, and a thigh-high slit, it looked epic. Her look was wrapped up with embellished stilettos.

Green for days and Sangeet celebrations too. Thank Kiara and us now. Having sucked into the season's hall of fame, let's get you to paint a spiffy look. Clad in The Little Black Bow's double-strapped and colourful embroidered bralette, this was clubbed with an organza dupatta and Bandhani printed high-waisted flared pants.

It's a cute denim world and we agree! Off to a date? Let's chic you up right now. Pick out a Lioness strapless blue mini dress with contrast stitch detailing, double pockets, and multiple buttons. With tie-up stilettos and hoop earrings, you're good to go and slay.

The rise of yellow! Well, it's summer, what do you expect? Go bright in an RSR by Riti Rahul Shah midi dress. It's party time, stunner! Notch up your style with this strapless number boastful asymmetric neckline and hem. The thigh-high slit and a knotted matching belt look like a bonus. Round it up with gold hoop earrings and neutral pointed-toe pumps.

Think iconic, think denim and checkered print. Oh, don't forget to think of a jumpsuit too. Just like this halter-neck, the Atsu jumpsuit deserves praise. Get brunching with this cut-out and criss-cross detailed ensemble. Style it up with gold reverse-triangle-shaped earrings.

Blazer to set your style ablaze! Why not? This look has everything you need to summer-ify your look. Layer your plunging neckline ribbed white crop top with a pastel green oversized blazer and combine these with high-waisted denim shorts. Elevate it vividly with yellow ankle-strap stilettos and necklaces.

Oh, holy momma, this is good for a wedding guest! Kiara beautifully took the wild side in a regal JJ Valaya's zebra-printed saree from the 'Nomade' series. This entailed an embroidered border and looked extra elegant with the designer's signature brown belt with a gold buckle, a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse, and Neeta Boochra Jewellery's statement gold earrings.

Big on beige? Let's treat you! For your next lunch look, style your sleeveless ribbed tight-fitted tank top with comfy trousers. Now, that's a natty monotone look. Call it the best with gold chains, hoop earrings, and neutral-toned flats.

What does it look like to hit up the denim trend in 2022, you ask? This Kanika Goyal Label has the answer. As seen on Kiara, this two-toned blue set featured a strappy crop top with embellishments, cut-outs, and an asymmetric hem. Teamed with high-waisted trousers that had sultry cut-outs, we love it! Put this ensemble together with square-soled footwear to see it as a whole.

Where's the lie when we tell you yellow has a cult following like no other? Worth all the hype, here's how to give a vote to a sexy brunch outfit. This Cult Gaia's Annie sleeveless crop featured floral applique and chain clasps in gold that kept the top secure. The co-ordinated set had ankle-length trousers with side slits and cut-outs to match. It's safe to say the starlet approves of tie-up stilettos. She sported these like a cool star with sunnies and hoop earrings.

Spiffy shorts high on slaying energy alert! Ready to sign up for this level of cuteness? Say yes already with yellow mini shorts and pair it with an abstract printed colourful shirt. Accessorise with summer's go-to hot pink sunnies and wear your shoes to conclude your OOTD.

There's something to the floral print wave that never tones down. Live your summer wedding guest fantasies with this Varun Bahl Couture's organza saree from the memory mosaic collection. With complement-garnering details such as pink prints and mirror-work, this ethnic number was teamed with chunky jhumkas and a bralette blouse.

No mood for a rainbow kind of a day? Go desi with this Manish Malhotra creation. Miss Advani's pink chiffon saree looks best for an intimate function. Look at the colourful embroidered blouse nailing in the spotlight-grabbing department. Nothing like silver jewellery to make you look ravishing.

What's as comfy as palazzo pants? We're fans of this boho-chic vibe. It has the party shine and print, no complaints. Just love! Beach parties, can't wait to see you. Dressed in an Arpita Mehta cream rug printed bottoms and beige gold chain cowl-neck mail crop top with floral applique details and a plunging neckline, this promotional look was signed off with a bandana.

Casual look but a little too stylish to handle. You game? Get a grey tank top and Urban Outfitters flared blue denim pants with mini and cute embellishments spread all over like a charm. The stunner sure loves hoop earrings as seen through this edit. They're so classy anyway, so why not?

Why is pink making us flirt with it over and over again? Ah, the corset top and flared trousers looked lovely on Kiara. Keep it just spot-on as she did with hoop earrings.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

