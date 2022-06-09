Kiara Advani's summer fashion code reads cool with shorts and a denim jacket; Yay or Nay?

When life gives you a jacket, multiply the number. Especially if you see a denim delight. Your day or night can't get more glam than with denim jackets. As chic is still the favourite word of many and while you leave your legs bare and on the loose, let's show you a summer look that will make you forget your pants and show you how to hold on to the fabulous outfits in life. This look is statement enough and will save you hours of being a lost fashion wanderer who's ever scrolling for outfits that are trending. Kiara Advani's latest look will be put in sync with the season's coolest fashion.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress was spotted outside a production company in Mumbai recently and we rocked a very casual look. It's what a cute fashion girl would wear for lunch or coffee on sweaty days. Find us a jacket that's comfier than this and no we won't wait. This deep blue denim jacket with ripped detail on the hem and collars sat ultra-relaxed, natty and what more could we ask for from an attire that checks off the core boxes?

Looks modish, ripped jeans are trending but why pull it off when there's something shorter and hotter? This street-style look also had a white top. Think strappy crop tops or tank tops which doesn't make you look packed. Kiara teamed these with high-waisted cotton shorts with schiffli embroidery and scalloped hem. Style your day's look as fine as your outfit, the 29-year-old chose multi-coloured shoes. Her hair was styled into a side part and she wore minimal makeup. As seen, her eyebrows were shaped and coloured black.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 6 Times she showed how to sugar and spice up our style with classy earrings