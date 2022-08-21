Kiara Advani's Sunday was as bright and pretty in a white tea-length tiered dress; Yay or Nay?

We found a new best friend. Kiara Advani took the initiative and we love this move. Our passion for all things fashion and fabulous has skyrocketed to a new height now that we spotted the ace actress in a dress. We're not sugarcoating it but our eyes were all heart-eyed at the first sight of this easy-to-wear dress. Don't let anybody tell you dresses are out, long gone with the warm summertime, let's break it to you as celebrities did, dresses are still in.

Roaring bright and all beautifully on our screens are dresses especially white which recently received a vote from Shanaya Kapoor as well. Well, correct us if we're wrong, are you thinking what we're thinking? How do you make this strappy number look seasonally appropriate? Wear yours with a blazer or a shirt. You could use a pop of neon as well. Trust the process and incorporate your favourite colour. That's how you sartorially gift yourself a bright day.

This morning for a Sunday salon session, Kiara chose a tea-length Zara monotone white dress. Dressed in head-to-toe white, her ensemble featured noodle straps, and a tight-fitted bodice, and attached to it was a flared skirt which came with tiers placed in a ruffled pattern to give it a cute finish. Also on show was white striped-like fabric stuck on it, well camouflaged. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress styled her OOTD with matching white flip-flops from Melissa. She masked up and showed up with no jewellery on.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week