Kiara Advani's tiered maxi dress by Arpita Mehta is PERFECT for a mini vacation on the beach: Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani has been making waves with her looks lately. The actress has seamlessly gone from getting decked up in sarees to sporting suits and doing power dressing right. The Good Newwz actress seems to have a knack for picking out pieces that flatter her well. Last evening, she sported a lovely blue floral dress by Arpita Mehta and we couldn't take our eyes off her!

The diva who doesn't let any occasion go to waste when it comes to dressing up gave us yet another look to drool over. She picked out a classic tiered maxi dress by ace designer Arpita Mehta. The 28-year-old Kabir Singh starlet twirled around in the Seashore Floral Printed maxi backless dress that was styled by Eka Lakhani. Be it a handbag or jewels, for Kiara, accessorising is key. She picked out chunky silver bangles, statement oxidised silver earrings and rings to give this outfit a boho feel.

As always, her glam is something we must discuss. Without overdoing it, Ki kept it simple with a flawless base, glossy lips, filled-in brows, defined eyes and blush pink cheeks. Her lustrous locks were styled into voluminous waves and parted in the centre, that framed her face well.

We love Kiara's outfit and the entire look and think it is the perfect look to take to a beach for a mini-vacation! The boho vibe with the seashore printed dress is perfect for those breezy days on the sand while walking along the shore! What say?

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani glistens in a sparkly silver embellished sharara set and flawless makeup: Yay or Nay?