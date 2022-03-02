Kiara Advani's tonal chic look and denim on denim airport look are staples for this summer: Yay or Nay?

When Kiara Advani steps out she always manages to set hearts racing. The diva has time and again proved that her sense of style is unmatched. She knows what looks good on her and how to accentuate her slender figure. The actress who is all set to kickstart her promotions for her next film, Jug Jug Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, stepped out and gave us two simple yet stylish looks.

Making a strong case for monotone looks, the 29-year-old Kabir Singh star sported a simple brown tank top and paired it with high-waist brown jogger pants with slits on the legs, as she struck a pose for the paparazzi. A pair of tan sliders with gold embellishments completed her look.

The diva had a full face of makeup on and her hair too was styled to one side. A flawless base, filled-in brows, brown eyeshadow and defined eyes, dewy pink cheeks and pink lips rounded off this look well.

Keeping it simple for her next look, Ki was spotted at the airport doing denim on denim right. She rocked a white tank top neatly tucked into denim shorts and threw on a denim pink and blue tie-dye cropped jacket. A pair of sneakers and her Gucci Diana tote bag completed her look.

This time around, the Good Newwz actress opted for no makeup and let her skin breathe as she was all smiles for the paparazzi.

Both of Kiara's looks were as simple and effortlessly stylish as it gets. They gave us notes on how to look chic and stylish for the coming summer months.

What are your thoughts on Kiara's latest looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

