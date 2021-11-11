Kiara Advani's workout friendly outfits will show you how to revisit gym in style

The pandemic was harsh on us but what remained a wow factor was that most of us turned our rooms into a makeshift mini gym. Be picked up ways to sweat it out but also managed to seek comfort in clothes that are fit to workout in like leggings and hoodies. With gyms functioning fine now, all regular fitness fanatics can take their trusted outfits out every day. Had a look at Kiara Advani's five-star worthy workout wear?

Whether you’re a regular gym-goer or not, nothing should brush out the element of comfort. So, opt for breathable fabrics that look stylish enough to get your exercise mood pumped up. For anyone whose interest lies in an all-green outfit, here’s the answer you need. The very fashionable and fabulous Kiara shows nothing is as cool as this co-ord set that featured an Adidas sports bra and leggings. She tied her look together with a Givenchy silver tote, slippers, and a hoodie which she wrapped around her waist.

A monochrome athleisure combo that can top anybody’s to-buy list. Hit the gym looking all cute thanks to lavender and probably head out with your friends for a hot cup of coffee. The 29-year-old gave an example in this case with leggings and a cropped hoodie. Let a backpack, face mask, and jelly slip-ons be your favourite accessories.

Come rain or shine, nothing can bog down the spirit of an ardent fitness junkie. The Kabir Singh star opted for a Calvin Klein printed sports bra which had 1981 printed patches on it. She wore it with black tights that cropped at her ankles and it was not difficult to guess she had a jacket tied around her waist. Kiara sealed her monsoon-look with Alo’s bag and flip-flops.

If there’s one thing you need to borrow a style lesson from Kiara, it has to be the Laxmii star’s collection of neon outfits. She had a neon green sports bra on which obviously occupied the center stage and she rounded it off with tights that came in a blend of grey and black hues. Flip flops, her go-to jacket, and Alo’s bag made it look put together.

Going out post your workout session? This athleisure look can help you look simply perfect. You got colours, a trendy strappy crop top, silver sparkly footwear, and an Off-White bag. Got more demands? We doubt it.

Think an outfit failed to please you? Go black and tell us how awesome it looked. The Indoo Ki Jawani star looked all dressed up like a babe in a well-fitted sleeveless top which she clubbed with mesh-detailed tights. Grab your favourite accessories to add an edge.

