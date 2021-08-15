Kiara, Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: When celebs SWORE by outfits from Designers of the week: Saaksha & Kinni

For Saaksha and Kinni who started their label back in 2016, the journey has been an uphill one. The duo credits their Lakme Fashion Week showcase that put them in the spotlight. Saaksha and Kinni's outfits are not just trendy but also known for their comfort factor, which is what makes them a popular choice.

The aesthetics of the brand was to celebrate Indian prints in a modern and contemporary way. In their 5-year journey so far, the duo who spent most of their lives outside of India, aimed at creating outfits that "Celebrated India but could be worn by anyone anywhere."

For the designer duo, the one thing that's remained constant has been their hunger to explore fashion, be it "Shapes, colours and prints, our work ethic and our desire to celebrate all things, India," they quip. And while we believe change is also a constant, coping with the pandemic has been the biggest change the duo have had to encounter. "Especially in the last one year after the pandemic has occurred, our work methods have drastically changed and evolved. We no longer produce to produce! Whilst designing what remains important is the way in which we develop our lines, whether our methods are ethically and socially responsible. We have also gone seasonless - this making sure our collections are not limited to one time of the year and that they are timeless," they say about the steps they have taken to pull past tough times.

in a green Saaksha and Kinni lehenga

wore a red floral maxi dress by the designer duo

Ananya Panday sported an abstract maxi bustier Saaksha and Kinni dress for Diwali celebrations

For a field that is constantly evolving, reinvention is undeniable. The duo manage to reinvent themselves by "Paying close attention to the world, issues that are happening around us and the ever-changing needs of the consumer, it is important to gain knowledge, keep learning and keep an open mind."

The duo has played with prints and patterns so far but are keen to develop their own fabric soon! "To be able to make ethically sourced and developed, handwoven fabric," is the long term goal for these ace designers who manage to let everything from architecture to food, inspire them.

Janhvi Kapoor kept it cool in a breezy blue maxi dress by the designers for a film promotion

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ultra-comfortable in a printed kaftan by Saaksha and Kinni for when she was pregnant with Jeh Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor looked trendy in a colourful purple coordinated set by the designer-duo

Saaksha and Kinni ensure their garments match their mindset and hence end up making clothes they would wear. While there's no trend that's off-limits for them, one thing they would never foray into is bling embroidery! "That is something we would neither wear ourselves nor celebrate in our clothes," they add thoughtfully.

Kriti Sanon opted for a floral mini bodycon dress from Saaksha and Kinni's collection at the airport

Mira Rajput Kapoor picked out a one-shoulder high-low maxi dress for her birthday celebrations

Samantha Akkineni rocked a zig-zag colourful printed jumpsuit for a chic look

Spending five years in the industry has given them lots of insight but their biggest learning has been to "Stay humble and that you are only as strong as your weakest link," said the duo who are soon venturing into a new category of clothing! They won't tell us more about this, but we're staying tuned!

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Who was your best dressed actress from the week gone by?