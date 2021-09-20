Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner give snazziest maternity style goals in black sheer one piece outfits

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have always been headlining the many beauty magazines, but their style game is something that can never go unnoticed. These moguls have mastered all hacks that can turn up the volume on their outfits at all times. They leave no minuscule gap for a drab moment, and here's when they gave maternity style goals.

We’ve probably never loved a sheer dress as much. It was this sister duo who made us place our hearts on their black ensembles. It first started with Kim who was spotted with a cute baby bump at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala on November 7, 2015. She was seen in a sheer Givenchy one-piece that was almost similar to her little sister, Kylie’s outfit that she wore after her second pregnancy news was out. She wore the sweetheart neckline jumpsuit over a beige bra and layered up her chic look with a long embroidered partially see-through jacket that entailed satin lapels. We saw how a sensuous statement can be made in all things black. With a heavily studded choker necklace, and fingering, a dose of an edge was injected along with peep-toe footwear. The makeup inspiration to pick up here is endless from her matte skin, glittery eyelids, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a brown pout, she worked it perfectly awesome.

Kylie went all-out in showing the striking aesthetic of a black catsuit. The prettiest mother-to-be was seen earlier this month in a LaQuan Smith outfit. While Kim’s attire wasn’t a close-neck one, Kylie wore hers with a similar-hued bra. She chose to top off the sheer number with an oversized black blazer and a wrap-like transparent skirt. She rounded out her night’s look with a mini black bag and black heels. They’re clearly a fan of matte makeup as seen on Kylie too with a stellar pout, winged eyeliner, and flushed cheeks. Both the queens chose the pulled-back hair route.

Whose look has your heart? Let us know in the comments below.

