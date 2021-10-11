Kim Kardashian in a Balenciaga catsuit and feather coat put her chic mode on display in pink; Yay or Nay?

Unbeatable and sensuously alluring style inspiration is upon us. When fashion meets Kardashian and Jenner sisters, it's always bookmark-worthy with mostly no fails. Kim's Met Gala 2021 look is an exception and we're ready to forget that it got us thinking as to what the mogul was up to on the red carpet. Here's her latest look in a pink catsuit.

Whether the hue pink pleases you or makes you step back, Kim’s not disastrous at all catsuit has our appreciation. She stepped out of the Saturday Night Live studio in everything hot drool-inducing (say nonstop) after having made her debut. Kim picked out a Balenciaga one-piece outfit that was designed in a spandex fabric that had a very shiny aesthetic and also accentuated her supremely curvy figure. Our attention seemed to be stuck on her pointed-toe pumps that seemed to be fitted into her crew-neck outfit. Her feathery matching pink coat complemented her queenly moves and swept the floors with lots of glamour that was sprinkled as she took each step forward. Sparkly circular-shaped earrings added more vibrance to her OOTN.

Just like her sisters, Kim too loves makeup that’s packed with a super matte look. With a heavy spread of contour and bronzer, volumised eyelashes, lower lash line coloured in pink, and a glossy pink pout sealed out her look but those lustrous sleek hair looked pretty perfect.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

