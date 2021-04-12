Kim Kardashian has a love affair with latex: Dresses to catsuits: How she FLAUNTED her figure in the material

When Kim wears something, it becomes a trending piece almost immediately. Here are all the times the fashion icon swore by latex.

Kim Kardashian is known as the ultimate style icon. The founds of Skims and her own makeup line, is today worth a billion dollars! All eyes have always been on Kim K since she has made the right moves when it came to dressing up. Be it red carpet events or even while running errands, the diva ensured she looks put-together at all times.

While she loves her fitted bodycon numbers, Kim has a soft spot for latex. Here are all the times she showed us how to pull off different types of latex outfits.

For a red carpet event, she put her fashionable foot forward and stepped out in a peach-hued latex bodycon dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline. She kept the look simple and let her outfit do all the talking by not sporting any accessories. A pair of neutral-tone pumps and her hair styled into messy waves gave her an edge.

Seems like the diva has a favourite tone when it comes to latex. For yet another occasion, Kim picked out a latex bodycon dress in the same peachy tone. This cut-sleeve figure-hugging number bore a plunging neckline and ended just below her knees. Gelled-back hair, smokey eyes and neutral open-toe stilettos yet again completed this look.

Taking a break from peachy and neutral hues, Kim also picked out a bright bubblegum pink latex dress for another event. She styled this mini dress with see-through pumps and statement black sunglasses.

Getting back to her favourite latex shade, Kim K looked sensational in a taupe catsuit by Balmain when she was in Paris, to attend the designer label's show. Her high neck structured catsuit was styled with a matching jacket thrown on which covered even her hands! Poker-straight hair and strappy heels were all she needed to complete this bold look.

For her next look, the mother-of-four picked out a tan outfit also by the same designer brand. She styled this look differently, with her hair gelled and pulled back into a neat ponytail. She accessorised this with a suede clutch and strappy stilettos.

Which of Kim Kardashian's latex looks do you love? Comment below and let us know.

