Kim Kardashian has a love affair with latex: Dresses to catsuits: How she FLAUNTED her figure in the material
Kim Kardashian is known as the ultimate style icon. The founds of Skims and her own makeup line, is today worth a billion dollars! All eyes have always been on Kim K since she has made the right moves when it came to dressing up. Be it red carpet events or even while running errands, the diva ensured she looks put-together at all times.
While she loves her fitted bodycon numbers, Kim has a soft spot for latex. Here are all the times she showed us how to pull off different types of latex outfits.
For a red carpet event, she put her fashionable foot forward and stepped out in a peach-hued latex bodycon dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline. She kept the look simple and let her outfit do all the talking by not sporting any accessories. A pair of neutral-tone pumps and her hair styled into messy waves gave her an edge.
Seems like the diva has a favourite tone when it comes to latex. For yet another occasion, Kim picked out a latex bodycon dress in the same peachy tone. This cut-sleeve figure-hugging number bore a plunging neckline and ended just below her knees. Gelled-back hair, smokey eyes and neutral open-toe stilettos yet again completed this look.
Taking a break from peachy and neutral hues, Kim also picked out a bright bubblegum pink latex dress for another event. She styled this mini dress with see-through pumps and statement black sunglasses.
Getting back to her favourite latex shade, Kim K looked sensational in a taupe catsuit by Balmain when she was in Paris, to attend the designer label's show. Her high neck structured catsuit was styled with a matching jacket thrown on which covered even her hands! Poker-straight hair and strappy heels were all she needed to complete this bold look.
For her next look, the mother-of-four picked out a tan outfit also by the same designer brand. She styled this look differently, with her hair gelled and pulled back into a neat ponytail. She accessorised this with a suede clutch and strappy stilettos.
