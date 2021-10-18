Kim Kardashian, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Celeb approved ways to wear head to toe pink

Every girl has a pink outfit in her closet. But when is it too much pink? Clearly, there's no such concept as too much, for celebrities who can't get enough of the shade and often sport head-to-toe looks in the girly shade. From Kim Kardashian to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone, all pink looks are all the rage from bodysuits to strategically picked out pieces, pink looks are all the rage!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood can't get enough of pink and has often picked out all pink looks. For a recent outing, Bebo opted for a hot pin satin blouse that she neatly tucked into a pair of high-waisted pants with a matching thick belt. She contrasted the look with a pair of strappy white heels.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Bollywood-turned Hollywood star painted a pretty picture in a full-sleeve hot pink blouse that she neatly tucked into a pastel pink maxi skirt that ended below her calves. She paired this with a pair of matching pumps and a brown bag. Matching lips and her hair styled in a glossy poker-straight manner completed the diva's look.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The south star made a strong case for pink on pink in a sheer high neck blouse that she neatly tucked into flared pink pants. Purple velvet block peep-toe heels and dangling diamond earrings completed her look. Her hair pinned back into a neat bun and cat eyeliner topped off the diva's look.

Deepika Padukone

Keeping warm in an outfit perfect for winter, the reigning queen of Bollywood picked out a comfortable and snug turtleneck sweater and paired it with matching baby pink pants for the promotions of her film Chhapaak in Delhi. With her hair pulled into a messy ponytail, cat eyeliner and matching pastel pink pumps, she made a strong case for monotone dressing.

Kim Kardashian

Hopping on to the bandwagon, Kim Kardashian who has been wearing a lot of Balenciaga lately, picked out a hot pink bodysuit that hugged her hourglass frame. She topped off this look with a feathered coat and bedazzled earrings while her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner to complete the reality television star's look.

Who according to you pulled off the head-to-toe pink look best? Comment below and let us know.

