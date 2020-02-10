Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner put their curves on display at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sisters, Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner make sure all eyes are on their curvy figures as the attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Check it out

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have been quite the influencers when it comes to fashion and lifestyle trends and there’s absolutely no denying that! Whatever the sisters wear instantly becomes a trend, so much so, that there are even brands knocking-off everything they wear.

Now, two of the popular socialite family sisters attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and made sure to put their curves on display while doing so. The sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attended the party and ensured all eyes were o her. First up, we have the eldest sister and mom of 4, Kim Kardashian who wore a cream coloured gown from the 2003 archives of Alexander McQueen. The gown showed off her curves and it bore a corset that later transcended into a long train with bits of the cream cloth working as a textural element. Wet hair and bold smokey eyes completed her glam.

Next is the ‘self-made billionaire’, Kylie Jenner who walked the carpet in a midnight blue number. The sequinned gown hug her body completely to show off her perfect hourglass figure. She made sure all the attention was on her curves and kept her makeup to a minimum. Loads of mascara, flawless base and a neutral-toned glossy lip made for a stunning glam look. Side-parted straight hair completed her look.

What are your thoughts about their looks? Whos ensemble did you like better - Kim or Kylie? Let us know in the comments section below.

