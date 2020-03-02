Kim Kardashian looks SENSATIONAL as she stepped out in not one but TWO latex Balmain catsuit outfits

The mother-of-four looked stunning and turned heads in the two latex numbers from the luxury fashion house as she was spotted in Paris.

Kim Kardashian is known as the ultimate fashion and style icon. Whether it is her look at the MET Gala, at Kanye West's Sunday service or while sitting at the front row of fashion shows, the reality television star knows how to make heads turn with her ensembles. The diva who is currently in Paris to attend the Balmain show seemed keen on showing off the brand's latest collection as she made the cobblestone streets her runway.

Kim who was in the French capital with sister Kourtney and their daughters North and Penelope, looked sensational in the taupe number which consisted of high-neckline catsuit and also bore a structured jacket in the same shade. Her hair was styled into a poker-straight style and parted int he centre. Neutral makeup and a gold plated neckpiece completed her look.

For her next look, the reality television star picked out a tan outfit. She completed this outfit with snakeskin strappy stilettos. Her hair was styled in a slick-back manner and secured with a matching leather hair tie. She carried with her a suede camel clutch. Her makeup for this look also went with the rest of her outfit - blush cheeks, glossy brown lips and well-defined eyes completed her look.

Kim also donned a burgundy version of the same outfit for the Balmain show proving that she has an undying love for the silhouette and material. While we love how the reality television star rocked the outfits, we love how she switched up her hair and makeup for every look adding a subtle twist to it.

Credits :Getty Images

