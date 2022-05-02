Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson strike a pose in style at the White House Correspondents Dinner 2022 red carpet

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for a while now and attending events in high-fashion looks. Kim being Kim, never let go of a chance to flaunt her hourglass body in bodycon dresses that make us all drool! While we are all waiting eagerly to see how glamorously she is going to spice up the Met Gala red carpet tomorrow, her recent look with her beau at the White House Correspondents Dinner 2022 red carpet has got the netizens talking!

For her debut look, Kim K wore a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Pete was clad in a dapper Prada formal suit with a skinny black tie. Her sleeveless gown featured a high neck and a short train and sparkled all over. She accessorised the look with circular diamond studs by Lorraine Schwartz and upped the sensuous factor with her hair down her back in a wet look. Her makeup was on-point like always with nude plump lips lined with a darker shade of burgundy, smudged eyeshadow and perfect contouring.

Pete Davidson’s suave look in a classic black and white suit was teamed up with black Vans sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses, giving a quirky casual twist to his formal attire. They walked the red carpet hand in hand and posed together, oozing couple goals. Kim also shared pictures from the event, including a close-up of herself and her man holding hands, on Instagram with the caption, "White House din din."

What do you think of their debut look for the White House Correspondents Dinner 2022 red carpet; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comment section below.

