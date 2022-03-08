Kim Kardashian put her curves on display in a Balenciaga caution tape catsuit for Paris Fashion Week

The reality television show star stepped out to attend Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week on March 6. Kim K made eyes pop when she stepped out in a bright yellow duct tape outfit with Balenciaga's brand name printed all over it, making quite a statement for the show.

The 41-year-old mother-of-four took to her Instagram to share what went behind the scenes of creating her outfit. Kardashian, who is now legally divorced from Kanye West, picked out a black catsuit that hugged her figure. The outfit was then rolled up in yellow caution duct tape with the brand's name on it in black that covered her from neck to her heels as she attended the show in Paris.

Kardashian also accessorised her look with a Balenciaga hourglass handbag which was also covered in duct tape and a pair of black sunglasses. Her hair was pulled back and styled into a wet hairdo while well-contoured cheekbones, filled-in brows and flushed neutral-toned lips completed her look.

The Skims founder even shared pictures of her bag and boots being taped up as she got ready for the Balenciaga show. The reality show star who is currently rumoured to be dating Pete Davidson created quite a stir with her look and comparisons were even drawn with Lady Gaga who sported a duct tape outfit in her Telephone music video.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian's look for the Balenciaga show? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli worked with the Pantone Color Institute to make Pink PP shade