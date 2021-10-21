Kim Kardashian is the QUEEN of catsuits: 5 Times she showed us how to style them in latex, animal print & more

Anything she wears becomes a huge trend with every other celebrity trying their best to imitate her look. Kim Kardashian is not just a fashion icon though. The beauty mogul, mother of four, businesswoman, reality television show star and so much more celebrates her 41st birthday today. On that occasion, we take a look at the woman who made catsuits the new cool, turning it into street style and red carpet wear seamlessly.

For a show in Paris, the diva stepped out in a latex full-sleeve bodysuit in a mustard yellow shade. The outfit showed off her sculpted figure and she styled it with neutral stilettos. Her hair was pulled back in a side-parted slick back manner and a simple clutch completed the star's look.

Making a strong case for latex pieces yet again, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star picked out a pastel pink catsuit with a matching latex shrug styled over it. A pair of slipper-type stilettos and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner along with matching gloves completed her look.

Making a strong case for animal prints, the beauty mogul who turns a year older today rocked a leopard printed catsuit. She matched this with a leopard printed coat and matching stiletto heels. A contoured makeup look, glossy, side-parted hair topped off this look.

Bold prints have always been a popular pick for the star. She opted for a sheer, see-through leopard pattern catsuit with velvet detailing around her chest and waist to cover up. Pointy see-through heels and a barrette made it a perfect piece to wear this Halloween. Channel your inner Kim-K this Halloween by imitating this look!

From catsuits to monotone dressing, she's done it all. In her most recent look, the diva stepped out in a hot pink full-sleeve catsuit, turning the streets into her personal runway. She layered this with a matching pink feathered fur coat and heels, making a strong case for the trending shade. Embellished earrings and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner completed the star's street style look.

Here's wishing Kim K a very happy birthday! Which of her catsuit outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

