Kim Kardashian rocked a brown leather dress from Fendi x SKIMS for WSJ Innovator Awards 2021: Yay or Nay?

by Manjusha Naik   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 07:12 PM IST  |  16.7K
   
Every season calls for a style upgrade and the current one seems to favour leather. Celebs like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have given their likes to brown and blue leather pants. The latest look by Kim Kardashian in a body-hugging dress is dominating our feeds big time since last night. Do you want to play it hot this fall? Here's how to slide into leather love. 

 

Leather wasn’t born to lose its charm and hence it receives its share of tweaks through patent to faux leather. The American entrepreneur was spotted at the WSJ Innovator Awards on Monday, November 1 which took place at the Museum of Modern Art. Kim chose to glam up in a Fendi x SKIMS ultra-tight dress that highlighted her curvy figure. The 41-year-old diva debuted one of the dresses from the collaboration which is scheduled to drop online on November 9. We’ve been glued to our screens since the announcement was made recently waiting for what’s in store though we caught up on a minimal tea that spoke of puffer jackets, dresses, leggings, and more.

 

dress kim kardashian fashion1 leather fendi skims awards

 

The chocolate brown sleeveless dress donned by Kim featured a gathered-like knotted detail on the bodice. The close-neck outfit also bore a black zipper detail at the back which she wore to make it look like a slit at the hem. She drew the zip up as per liking and complemented this dress with two matching hand gloves. She further added oomph with accessories like a bracelet, ring, and earrings that sparkled with all its glory. She pumped her look with ankle-length boots that had the look of snakeskin. A high sleek ponytail, matte skin, enhanced eyelashes, eyelids doused in brown and a brown pout sealed off the OOTN that made her look like the chicest girl in Tinsel town. 

 

dress fashion2 kim kardashian leather fendi skims awards

 

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below. 

 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

 

Credits: GETTY IMAGES


