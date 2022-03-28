Kim Kardashian showed up as blue Balenciaga beauty in a latex gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The night is still young at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as stars showed up at the 2022 Oscars which was followed by the after-party hosted by Vanity Fair. We're not the ones to keep us away from picking up style tips because this isn't the first time we saw history-making glam looks as rolled out by Hollywood stars. Of the many guests we spotted, here's the business tycoon, known for passing out heat waves with her monochrome outfits, did the same again and may we say, she's a big mood.

The very pretty and sexy Kim Kardashian came dressed up in blue, enough to cool up the heat she brought. She wore a Balenciaga body-hugging gown curated in latex. Her full-sleeved number also featured a close-neck and nothing could stop her from bringing drama to the red carpet. It's interesting how her sleeves extended to add warmth to her look as it covered up her hands fully. With the stunning train placed graciously and having its moment on the floor, there was nothing we didn't love here.

Just when we would have assumed that she missed out on bringing the sexy with her look, here's how she said, "Talk to my back". Slaying with the dual cut-out back detail. Her OOTN was complemented with a sparkly studded drop earrings and super fabulous gray-framed sunnies. The 41-year-old had her sleek ponytail tied up and gelled to create a wet look. She had her skin covered with matte makeup which is her go-to.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

