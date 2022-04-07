Kim Kardashian showed us how to ditch our regular jeans and hit up the hottest ripped pants: Yay or Nay?

This the season to leave your skin bare. And, if you know how to do this right, it's safe to say, you're summer-ready. Ripped pants are currently standing-out as favourites in fashion charts and if you're not the one to miss out all things hot, we bet you've swapped your skinny jeans with these already. Less is more is after all the vibe and with this below jotted down lesson, your style is about to make it to a sexy new height.

The beauty mogul sure knows what works more than right and her latest take on ripped bottoms is just what our eyes needed. Let's give you a warning, this ain't for the faint-hearted. Undoubtedly the look to become a conversation-starter, she opted for French Designer, Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s pants that was a mix of distressed details that showed of her skin and lace-up feature that came in grey. Both the sides of this bold ensemble had criss-cross details. What's as intriguing is that her pants were attached to her heels and look put together.

In true Kim style, we saw that a spot-on style was all about keeping up with the heat. It's gets too steamy to have yourself draped in coats and jackets, hence, the 41-year-old opted for a strapless textured top coloured in shades of purple and sand brown with an asymmetric hem. Kim tied her hair into a sleek bun and for makeup she chose matte skin and glossy pink lips.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Divas who showed white feather dresses are all the love