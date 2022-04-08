Kim Kardashian STUNS in a silver bustier bodycon dress & layered jewellery for The Kardashians premiere

Kim Kardashian is proving to be an unstoppable force. The reality television star walked the black carpet of her new show, The Kardashians, which takes her fans and viewers behind the scenes and gives a full view of her life. The diva, who is also a certified lawyer, attended the premiere with her family members and boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The mother-of-four looked stunning in a metallic silver bodycon dress. Her silver number featured a bustier-style top with a deep neck that hugged her slender waist. From waist-down, Kim's latex dress featured an asymmetrical high-low hemline that showed off her toned legs and bore a mermaid-style silhouette. The SKIMS founder accessorised her outfit with statement silver stacked up chunky jewellery in the form of a coiled choker-style necklace, statement bracelets on both wrists and matching earrings.

The beauty mogul's makeup is also worth a mention. The middle Kardashian sister painted a pretty picture with her hair pulled up into a top knot and two face-framing tendrils left loose. A flawless base, filled-in brows, long wispy lashes, rosy pink cheeks and dewy brown lips rounded off her glam for the red carpet as she struck a pose.

The Kardashians Hulu series showcases the lives not only of the 41-year-old sister but her momager Kris Jenner, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, supermodel Kendall Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian's look for the premiere? Comment below and let us know.

