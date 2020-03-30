Kim Kardashian West donates 1 million USD to Coronavirus fund; Gets SLAMMED for not being generous enough

The reality television star pledged to donate 1 million from her shape wear line SKIMS to a Covid-19 fund. Read on for more details.

Kim Kardashian really knows how to get the news going. The reality television star who has her own shape wear line - SKIMS, announced that she will be donating 1 million USD to a Coronavirus fund that will help mothers and their children who are struggling with the virus during this pandemic.

To share the news, Kim K took to her Instagram and shared a photograph of herself and other women modelling in the collection. The caption of her post read, "To support mothers and children in need during this time, I'm proud to announce SKIMS is committed to donating 1M to families affected by COVID-19."

In the post, the mother-of-four went on to reveal that she will be restocking the collection that was first launched with the SKIMS shapewear line, "and in doing so, be able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic."

Her comment section was not just flooded with appreciation from her friends, but also comments from fans and followers who thought she was trying to make a profit from her business during the pandemic.

"Rihanna donates 5 million without us having to buy her products," one of the top comments read.

"So confused by this. Why are you needing to launch a product in order to donate?" another follower questioned.

Another, called out the reality television star for being privileged while she is practicing social distancing, "Will your workers be social distancing while working for u restocking, packing and trying to sell your products or does it only apply to the privileged?"

Check out some of the top comments below.

What are your thoughts on Kim's donation? Do you think she made a grand donation to the cause? Comment below and let us know.

